Tata Punch EV facelift: Top 4 practical and useful changes we expect

Tata Motors has unveiled the Tata Punch EV facelift for the Indian market ahead of its imminent launch. Slated to launch on February 20, the Tata Punch EV facelift is going to bring a touch of freshness to one of the bestselling electric cars in India. The Tata Punch EV facelift is unlikely to receive mere design tweaks and feature updates, but more than that, as the Tata Punch facelift has received.

Essentially a mid-cycle update, this facelift will bring a host of cosmetic changes to the Tata Punch EV, as the auto giant has revealed. However, beyond the cosmetic updates, the electric sub-compact SUV should get some major changes to ramp up its appeal and practicality quotient.

Here are the top changes we expect to see in the upcoming 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.

Advertisement

Tata Punch EV facelift: Rear AC vents The Tata Punch EV lacks the rear AC vents, a key feature that promises comfort for the rear occupants. The ICE-powered Tata Punch facelift has received this feature, and now we expect the Tata Punch EV facelift to receive this too. This will certainly enhance its appeal for customers seeking more comfort, especially for the rear occupants.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Rear seat comfort Tata Punch EV facelift should come with a bit more space for the rear occupants. Despite being a five-seater, the SUV's rear seat offers a comfortable experience for two occupants, but it becomes a bit uncomfortable for three occupants. Just like what the Tata Curvv received through a mid-cycle upgrade, the Tata Punch EV facelift should receive a bit better space management for the rear occupants, allowing them more comfort.

Advertisement

Tata Punch EV facelift: Improved range When we talk about an EV, range is a key factor that decides a lot of things. The Tata Punch EV's 35 kWh battery pack version offers a claimed range of up to 421 km on a single charge, but in the real world, the range on offer is about 60% of the claimed figure, which brings down the range to about 250 km. We expect the facelifted Tata Punch EV to come offering better real-world range per charging cycle. However, the powertrains are unlikely to change.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Optimised pricing Tata Punch EV's top-spec variant costs over ₹15 lakh. At this price point, buyers can opt for the Tata Nexon 45 Creative variant, which comes with a 45 kWh battery pack as compared to the Punch EV's 35 kWh battery pack, offering more range. The base-spec MG Windsor EV, another highly popular electric car in India, is also a tough competitor and comes priced aggressively. Hence, the upcoming Tata Punch EV facelift should come with optimised pricing to be more appealing to buyers.