Tata Punch EV launched in India at ₹11 lakhs; check range, features and more

Tata Motors has officially launched its latest electric SUV, the Tata Punch EV, in India with a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Punch EV is offered in four variants, namely Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, with the top-end variant priced at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Interested customers can book the Punch EV through Tata's new EV-only dealerships or the official website by paying a token amount of ₹21,000, and deliveries are set to begin next month.

This marks Tata Motors' fourth electric vehicle, and notably, the Punch EV is only the second model available in internal combustion engine (ICE), compressed natural gas (CNG), and fully-electric versions. Following the Tigor, the Punch EV is Tata's second SUV to incorporate electric power.

The Punch EV specifications include the use of Tata's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV. This platform, designed with high-strength materials for enhanced safety, maintains the SUV's ground clearance at 190 mm and ramp-over angles. The SUV's dimensions remain unchanged from its ICE or CNG counterparts, but it now features a design similar to the Nexon EV facelift, complete with LED daytime running lights, slim LED headlights, a closed grille, and new 16-inch alloy designs.

A distinctive feature of the Punch EV is its "frunk," providing additional storage space under the bonnet with a capacity of 14 liters, in addition to the regular 366-liter boot space. The Punch EV is the first Indian electric car to feature a frunk.

Tata Motors has priced the Punch EV variants as follows:

Punch EV Smart: ₹ 10.99 lakh

10.99 lakh Punch EV Smart+: ₹ 11.49 lakh

11.49 lakh Punch EV Adventure: ₹ 11.99 lakh

11.99 lakh Punch EV Empowered: ₹ 12.79 lakh

12.79 lakh Punch EV Empowered+: ₹ 13.29 lakh

13.29 lakh Punch EV LR Adventure: ₹ 12.99 lakh

12.99 lakh Punch EV LP Empowered: ₹ 13.99 lakh

13.99 lakh Punch EV LR Empowered+: ₹ 14.49 lakh

In terms of battery and range, Tata offers the Punch EV with mid-range and long-range battery packs, boasting 25kWh and 35kWh capacities, respectively. These battery packs, developed for the Gen-2 Pure EV platform, enhance the EV's range by approximately 10%. Tata claims that the mid-range variant can provide up to 315 km of range on a single charge, while the long-range variant can cover up to 421 km without a recharge. The Punch EV supports two charging options, including a 7.2 kW fast home charger, and can charge from 10% to 80% in under an hour using 50 kW DC fast chargers.

Speaking of performance, the mid-range Punch EV variant delivers 80 bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the long-range version offers a more robust output of 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 kmph.

The Punch EV comes equipped with a host of features, including leatherette seats, front-row seat ventilation, air purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. Additional features include wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, and six airbags as standard safety features.

The Punch EV is available in five dual-tone exterior color options: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Seaweed Green, and Empowered Oxide.

