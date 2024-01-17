Tata Punch EV launched in India at ₹11 lakhs; check range, features and more
Tata Motors launches the Tata Punch EV in India with prices starting at ₹10.99 lakh. It is the company's fourth electric vehicle and comes in four variants. Bookings are open with deliveries to begin next month.
Tata Motors has officially launched its latest electric SUV, the Tata Punch EV, in India with a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Punch EV is offered in four variants, namely Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, with the top-end variant priced at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Interested customers can book the Punch EV through Tata's new EV-only dealerships or the official website by paying a token amount of ₹21,000, and deliveries are set to begin next month.