Tata Punch EV launched in India at 11 lakhs; check range, features and more

Tata Motors has officially launched its latest electric SUV, the Tata Punch EV, in India with a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Punch EV is offered in four variants, namely Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+, with the top-end variant priced at ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Interested customers can book the Punch EV through Tata's new EV-only dealerships or the official website by paying a token amount of ₹21,000, and deliveries are set to begin next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks Tata Motors' fourth electric vehicle, and notably, the Punch EV is only the second model available in internal combustion engine (ICE), compressed natural gas (CNG), and fully-electric versions. Following the Tigor, the Punch EV is Tata's second SUV to incorporate electric power.

The Punch EV specifications include the use of Tata's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV. This platform, designed with high-strength materials for enhanced safety, maintains the SUV's ground clearance at 190 mm and ramp-over angles. The SUV's dimensions remain unchanged from its ICE or CNG counterparts, but it now features a design similar to the Nexon EV facelift, complete with LED daytime running lights, slim LED headlights, a closed grille, and new 16-inch alloy designs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A distinctive feature of the Punch EV is its "frunk," providing additional storage space under the bonnet with a capacity of 14 liters, in addition to the regular 366-liter boot space. The Punch EV is the first Indian electric car to feature a frunk.

Tata Motors has priced the Punch EV variants as follows:

Punch EV Smart: ₹ 10.99 lakh

10.99 lakh Punch EV Smart+: ₹ 11.49 lakh

11.49 lakh Punch EV Adventure: ₹ 11.99 lakh

11.99 lakh Punch EV Empowered: ₹ 12.79 lakh

12.79 lakh Punch EV Empowered+: ₹ 13.29 lakh

13.29 lakh Punch EV LR Adventure: ₹ 12.99 lakh

12.99 lakh Punch EV LP Empowered: ₹ 13.99 lakh

13.99 lakh Punch EV LR Empowered+: ₹ 14.49 lakh In terms of battery and range, Tata offers the Punch EV with mid-range and long-range battery packs, boasting 25kWh and 35kWh capacities, respectively. These battery packs, developed for the Gen-2 Pure EV platform, enhance the EV's range by approximately 10%. Tata claims that the mid-range variant can provide up to 315 km of range on a single charge, while the long-range variant can cover up to 421 km without a recharge. The Punch EV supports two charging options, including a 7.2 kW fast home charger, and can charge from 10% to 80% in under an hour using 50 kW DC fast chargers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of performance, the mid-range Punch EV variant delivers 80 bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, while the long-range version offers a more robust output of 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 kmph.

The Punch EV comes equipped with a host of features, including leatherette seats, front-row seat ventilation, air purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster. Additional features include wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, and six airbags as standard safety features.

The Punch EV is available in five dual-tone exterior color options: Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Seaweed Green, and Empowered Oxide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

