Tata Punch EV may debut in November, 2023: Report

Tata Punch EV may debut in November, 2023: Report1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Tata Motors to launch Punch EV by end of year, featuring similar design to conventional model with EV badges and updated features.
Tata Motors may launch Punch EV by the end of this year. According to a report by CarWale, the auto manufacturer may announce Tata Punch EV in November, 2023.
Similar to its conventional counterpart, the Tata Punch EV will exhibit a striking resemblance in terms of body panels, alloy wheel design, and dimensions. However, distinctive 'EV' badges will be adorned on both the interior and exterior of the Punch EV to set it apart. Utilizing the ALFA platform as its foundation, the transition to an electrified variant won't necessitate substantial alterations.
What can one anticipate in terms of features for the Punch EV? Similar to the gasoline-powered Punch, the EV iteration may feature a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Notably, a significant enhancement may lie in the redesigned center console, replacing the conventional gear lever with a rotary drive selector. Additionally, the recent spy images hint at the potential inclusion of a 360-degree camera.
Detailed specifications and specifics regarding the Punch EV's battery pack remain unspecified by Tata. However, it is probable that the electric hatchback will harness the brand's Ziptron technology, encompassing a liquid-cooled battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering power to the front wheels.
Upon its launch, the Punch EV will directly contend with rivals such as the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.
Recently, Tata Motors introduced the CNG model of the Punch in India. The pricing ranges from ₹7.10 lakh to ₹9.68 lakh, excluding showroom costs. The Punch iCNG will be available in three versions: Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. The Adventure version includes the Rhythm pack, while the Accomplished variant offers the Dazzle S pack. In addition to this, Tata has also made updates to the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.
The CNG vehicles are equipped with a range of safety features. These include a leak detection system, along with the use of high-quality stainless steel and materials resistant to rust and corrosion. The cars also feature thermal incident protection, which triggers an automatic cutoff of the CNG supply to the engine in case of any incident.
