Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor, Mahindra BE 6 drive India's e-car growth momentum

The Indian electric passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a consistent growth over the last couple of years. The momentum continued in November 2025 as well. Despite the slump in month-on-month (MoM) sales after the festive season, the year-on-year (YoY) growth remained impressive. Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor and Mahindra remained the top three driver of the growth in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market last month.

With 14,850 units of electric cars sold across India last month, the market witnessed a YoY growth of 61.87%, as compared to November last year, revealed data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). However, the MoM sales slumped by 17.75%, as in October this year, the market registered 18,055 units. The market share of electric passenger vehicles markets grew to 3.8% last month, up from 2.8% recorded a year ago and 3.3% in October this year.

Electric car sales: Top 5 OEMs in November 2025 Auto OEM November 2025 EV sales Tata Motors 6,153 units JSW MG Motor 3,693 units Mahindra & Mahindra 2,966 units Kia 464 units BYD 425 units

Tata Motors led the chart Tata Motors retailed a total of 6,153 units of electric cars in November 2025, up from 4,449 units recorded in the corresponding month a year ago. With this, Tata Motors registered a 38.30% YoY sales growth last month, while its MoM sales were down by 15% last month, as compared to 7,239 units sold in October 2025. The homegrown automaker currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, with popular electric cars like the Punch EV and Nexon EV. It also sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV.

Windsor EV propels growth for MG With the launch of the MG Windsor EV, the JSW MG Motor registered a significant growth in its overall sales. In fact, the Windsor has been consistently performing well and giving other electric cars run for money in the Indian market. In November this year, the automaker that sells Comet EV and ZS EV, among others, registered 3,693 units, marking a 10.34% YoY sales growth. The automaker's MoM sales declined by 1,882 units though. In November last year, the OEM sold 3,347 units, while in October this year, the company registered 4,549 units.