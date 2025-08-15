Tata Punch EV updated: Now gets faster charging and new colour options

Tata Motors has updated the Punch EV with two new colour options and faster charging capabilities. The electric SUV is now offered in Pure Grey and Supernova Copper, the latter previously seen on the Tata Safari Adventure X Plus variant launched recently.

The Punch EV now also supports 1.2C charging, enabling it to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. Tata claims that a 50 kW DC fast charger can add 90 km of range in 15 minutes. However, this faster charging feature is exclusive to the Long Range variants.

What are the battery options and range of the Tata Punch EV? The vehicle is available with two battery options. The Mid-Range model features a 25 kWh pack, providing an estimated range of 265 km per charge, while the Long Range version employs a 35 kWh pack capable of up to 365 km on a full charge.

What kind of performance does the Tata Punch EV offer? Powering the Mid-Range is a single electric motor delivering 80 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The Long Range variant is equipped with a more powerful motor producing 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 140 kmph.

What are the highlight features of the Tata Punch EV? In terms of features, the Punch EV includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, and an electric sunroof. Its safety features include six airbags as standard, ESP, an Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold, and more.

