Tata Punch Facelift spotted testing: Internal updates mirror EV variant, tailored equipment lists expected
Tata Motors plans a facelift for the Punch ICE variant inspired by the electric model, set for release around mid-2025. The design cues resemble the Punch EV, with unique features expected to differentiate the two versions.
Tata Motors, following the triumph of its electric Punch model, has unveiled plans for a revamped version of its internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. A disguised prototype of the Tata Punch facelift has been spied recently, giving eager enthusiasts a glimpse of what is to come for the sub-compact SUV. While the official release is anticipated around mid-2025, sneak peeks from @thesimbarider suggest that the facelifted Punch draws inspiration from its electric counterpart in terms of design cues.