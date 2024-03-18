Tata Motors, following the triumph of its electric Punch model, has unveiled plans for a revamped version of its internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. A disguised prototype of the Tata Punch facelift has been spied recently, giving eager enthusiasts a glimpse of what is to come for the sub-compact SUV. While the official release is anticipated around mid-2025, sneak peeks from @thesimbarider suggest that the facelifted Punch draws inspiration from its electric counterpart in terms of design cues.

The revamped Punch inherits design elements from Tata Motors' signature style, akin to models like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Notably, the front fascia sports a distinctive bonnet line and a split headlamp setup reminiscent of the Punch EV, signaling an integration with Tata Motors' established design language.

Despite the visual similarities, the Punch facelift is expected to carve out its own identity, much like the differentiation between the Nexon ICE and EV versions. Foreseen alterations might exclude features such as the full-width LED light bar present in the EV variant, potentially featuring distinct bumper details. Nevertheless, the overall silhouette and rear design are projected to remain largely unaltered, with possible enhancements to the alloy wheel design.

Internally, the Punch facelift is speculated to incorporate updates from its EV counterpart, although Tata Motors hints at varied equipment lists for each model, a strategy reminiscent of the Nexon lineup. While the Punch EV boasts features like a larger touchscreen, Arcade.ev app suite, electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, and OTA updates, the ICE variant might showcase its unique set of equipment offerings.

Under the hood, the Punch facelift is anticipated to maintain its current powertrain configuration. It is likely to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 86hp and 113Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. For the CNG variant, which presently churns out 73.4hp and 103Nm, an AMT transmission option might be introduced soon, potentially preceding the facelift, following the recent rollout of AMT variants for the Tiago and Tigor CNG models.

