Tata Punch facelift to be available in 6 trims. Variant-wise features explained

Tata Motors has revealed the Punch facelift ahead of its scheduled launch on January 13. The sub-compact SUV that was the bestselling model in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the last financial year (FY25), is now all set to get a complete rejuvenated appearance and a fresh feature list, as well as a new petrol engine - which altogether will make it more appealing proposition to the customers.

Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors has revealed the trim levels of the new Punch. The Tata Punch facelift will be available in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. Some of the key changes being introduced to the tata Punch facelift include a redesigned approach with styling cue from the Tata Punch EV, an updated digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround view camera, a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, etc.

While the Tata Punch facelift is all set to launch in India next week, here is a quick look at the variant-wise features of the updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV.

Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise key features

Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise key features Variant Key features Smart LED headlamps

Remote keyless entry

Drive modes (City and Eco)

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Pure (Over Smart) Steering mounted controls

Front centre armrest

Rear AC vents

Rear defogger

Day/night IRVM Pure+ (Over Pure) 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Cruise control

Reverse parking camera

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Type-C USB fast charger Adventure (Over Pure+) Push start button

Rear wiper and washer

Auto AC

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

360-degree camera (New)

Blind-view monitor (New) Accomplished (Over Adventure) 16-inch alloy wheels

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

LED DRLs

Touch-based climate control panel (New)

Extended thigh support for seats (New) Accomplished+ S (Over Accomplished) Voice-assisted electric sunroof

LED fog lamps with cornering function

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster (New)

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming IRVM

Connected car suite

The Tata Punch facelift will come equipped with a plethora of features. Some of them will be completely new to the SUV. The Adventure trim of the SUV will get a 360-degree surround view camera and blind view monitor, which will come as completely new additions to the Tata Punch. The next trim in the lineup is the Accomplished, which will get touch-based climate control panel, adding more premium touch to the SUV. Additionally, there will be extended thigh support for seats, which is also new to the SUV. In the top-end Accomplished+ S trim, the SUV will get 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster as a new additional.

Tata Punch facelift: A completely new engine The Tata Punch facelift will come with a completely new petrol engine, in for of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor. This same engine works under the hood of the Tata Nexon. However, it is not confirmed yet if the engine will churn out same power and torque figures in the Tata Punch facelift.