Tata Punch facelift to debut on Jan 13. Top 4 changes buyers will see

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Tata Punch facelift on January 13 in India, as one of the major products in the country. The upcoming Tata Punch facelift has been already teased through videos on the company's social channel. The Tata Punch facelift, as teased will come with a plethora of changes, including cosmetic updates at exterior, feature enhancements inside the cabin, and a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well.

Tata Punch is one of the bestselling cars in India. The model became India's bestselling SUV in FY2025, driven by the demand for affordable and feature-packed compact SUVs. The Tata Punch is available in a wide range of powertrain choices: petrol, CNG, and electric. The availability wider range of powertrain, practical and compact design, plethora of features onboard, robust safety features have been playing crucial role behind the popularity of this SUV.

Now, with the facelifted edition of the Punch, Tata Motors is aiming ramp up the appeal further. The changes onboard the upcoming Tata Punch will range from cosmetic updates to feature enhances to powertrain upgrades.

Tata Punch facelift: Key changes Exterior Slimmer radiator grille

New LED DRL

Vertically stacked headlamp cluster

Larger air dam

Revamped faux silver skid plate

New design 16-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED taillights

New exterior colour Interior New dashboard layout

Larger touchscreen infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

65W Type-C charging port

Ventilated front seats

New HVAC panel Safety 360-degree surround view camera

Hill Descent Control (HDC) Powertrain 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Here are top four changes the new 2026 Tata Punch facelift will come incorporating.

Tata Punch facelift: Revamped design The Tata Punch facelift will come with significant design changes. At the front profile, the SUV will sport a completely reworked fascia with slimmer radiator grille, new design LED DRLs and a new vertically stacked headlamp cluster, which is similar to the one seen on the Tata Punch EV. Also, there will be a larger air dam along with a more prominent faux silver skid plate that adds to the mean stance of the SUV. Moving to side profile, the SUV gets a new design for 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear profile has received changes in form of a new connected taillight cluster with smoked effect, similar to the Tata Altroz. Also, the SUV will come with a new shade of Blue, which will be part of an updated colour palette.

Tata Punch facelift: Enhanced feature list The Tata Punch facelift will come with a front camera underneath the Tata brand logo at the front, which hints the SUV will come with a 360 degree surround view camera setup. Spy shots of the updated Tata Punch's test mules have hinted the facelifted version of the SUV will come with a revamped interior layout along with an updated touchscreen infotainment system, new HVAC panel. The SUV will come with new 65W Type-C charging port. Also, there would be ventilated front seats and a fully digital instrument cluster. Besides that, there will be the existing features continued to the new model, including an electronic sunroof, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver seat, etc.

Tata Punch facelift: Safety in focus Tata Punch is known as one of the safest affordable cars in India. The SUV has scored five-star ratings in Global NCAP (GNCAP) crash test, as well as Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test. On the safety front, the Tata Punch facelift is expected to continue with that level of protection for occupants. It would come equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), 360 degree camera and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), etc.