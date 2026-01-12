Tata Punch facelift to launch tomorrow. Top 3 facts we know

Tata Punch is all set to receive a new iteration, when Tata Motors will launch he facelifted version of the sub-compact SUV on January 13. The Tata Punch facelift has already been unveiled digitally and started reaching showrooms. The SUV comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while there is a new turbocharged petrol engine as well.

Tata Punch has been one of the leading revenue churners of the brand. Now, with the updated version, Tata Motors is expecting to see a sales surge for the model.

Here are the top three facts we know about the upcoming facelifted Tata Punch sub-compact SUV.

Tata Punch facelift: Major makeover at front and rear Tata Punch facelift comes with major makeover at the front and rear. It sports a new radiator grille, new lighting elements. The front and rear bumpers have been updated. It sports a refreshed skid plate, which wears a silver finish. Also, the SUV has received a refreshed colour palette. The fresh set of alloy wheels add zing to the SUV's side profile. It looks like the SUV has taken design influence from the current Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch facelift: Updated interior Like the exterior, the interior of the sub-compact SUV has received host of updates inside the cabin. It sports a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, connected car technology, auto dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, rear wiper and washer, a Type-C charging port etc.