Subscribe

Tata Punch facelift to launch tomorrow. Top 3 facts we know

Tata Punch facelift comes with a significantly updated front profile, while there will be a host of updated features inside the cabin.

Mainak Das
Updated12 Jan 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Advertisement
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift features slimmer LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps and a chunkier bumper with black cladding and a silver skid plate.
The 2026 Tata Punch facelift features slimmer LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps and a chunkier bumper with black cladding and a silver skid plate.
AI Quick Read

Tata Punch is all set to receive a new iteration, when Tata Motors will launch he facelifted version of the sub-compact SUV on January 13. The Tata Punch facelift has already been unveiled digitally and started reaching showrooms. The SUV comes with a host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin, while there is a new turbocharged petrol engine as well.

Tata Punch has been one of the leading revenue churners of the brand. Now, with the updated version, Tata Motors is expecting to see a sales surge for the model.

Advertisement

Here are the top three facts we know about the upcoming facelifted Tata Punch sub-compact SUV.

Tata Punch facelift: Major makeover at front and rear

Tata Punch facelift comes with major makeover at the front and rear. It sports a new radiator grille, new lighting elements. The front and rear bumpers have been updated. It sports a refreshed skid plate, which wears a silver finish. Also, the SUV has received a refreshed colour palette. The fresh set of alloy wheels add zing to the SUV's side profile. It looks like the SUV has taken design influence from the current Tata Punch EV.

Advertisement

Tata Punch facelift: Updated interior

Like the exterior, the interior of the sub-compact SUV has received host of updates inside the cabin. It sports a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, connected car technology, auto dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, rear wiper and washer, a Type-C charging port etc.

Tata Punch facelift: A new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Under the hood, the updated Tata Punch will be available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor as the current model. What's interesting is that there will be a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual, AMT, and six-speed manual gearboxes, while there would be a six-speed torque converter unit as well.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTata Punch facelift to launch tomorrow. Top 3 facts we know
Read Next Story