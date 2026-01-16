Tata Punch HBX Edition takes the game one notch up. Is it value for money?

Tata Motors launched the Punch facelift just a few days ago as a major product launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2026. The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has received a plethora of changes at exterior, inside the cabin, as well as under the hood also. Interestingly, while the homegrown automaker launched the new Tata Punch at a price range of ₹5.59 lakh and ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the OEM also unveiled a special edition iteration christened Tata Punch HBX Edition.

The Tata Punch HBX Edition was introduced a specialised and off-roading influenced accessorised version of the SUV. However, the carmaker didn't announce any pricing for this accessories version of the Tata Punch. With this strategy, the Tata Punch HBX Edition is not available for sale as a separate trim level of the new Punch, but was showcased as the potential customisation options of the 2026 Tata Punch.

Here are the key facts about the newly unveiled Tata Punch HBX Edition.

Tata Punch HBX Edition: Yet to be launched Tata Motors has not launched the Punch HBX Edition as a completely separate trim level of the new Punch. Instead the automaker took the opportunity of the launch of the 2026 Tata Punch facelift to showcase the accessorising capability of the updated SUV, drawing influence from the original HBX concept car displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hence, it can be dubbed as a design study concept or accessorising study concept. However, we won't be surprised to see if Tata Motors decides to bring the HBX Edition on sale at a later stage. In that case, we may see the HBX Edition commanding about ₹40,000 premium over the top-end trim of the regular Punch.

2026 Tata Punch HBX Edition: Key facts Influenced by HBX Concept from 2020 Auto Expo

Silver inserts on bumpers

Faux Red coloured tow hooks

Dual faux air intakes on bonnet

Blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels

All-terrain tyres

Silver cladding on door sills

Silver cladding on A and B pillars

Door visors

Chunkier and sportier roof rails

Two-piece rear spoiler

Cabin gets everything as Accomplished +S variant

Tata Punch HBX Edition: Exterior The Tata Punch HBX Edition comes with a plethora of enhancements at the exterior. It gets a host of off-road accessories such as different silver surrounds on the air intake, faux red tow hooks, and silver sills protruding from the bonnet. The HBX Edition also features chunkier roof rails, silver elements on the door cladding, door visors, a sportier rear spoiler, and unique patterned trim under the taillight. It is equipped with smaller, redesigned 15-inch black alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres, which marks a departure from the standard model's options.