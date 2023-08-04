Tata Motors has introduced the highly anticipated CNG model of the Punch in India. The pricing ranges from ₹7.10 lakh to ₹9.68 lakh, excluding showroom costs. The Punch iCNG will be available in three versions: Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. The Adventure version includes the Rhythm pack, while the Accomplished variant offers the Dazzle S pack. In addition to this, Tata has also made updates to the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.

The Punch iCNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine which generates a maximum power of 84.82 bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm when running on petrol. When using CNG, the power is reduced to 75.94 bhp and the torque decreases to 97 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, although the CNG variant exclusively features a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interestingly, the key differentiating factor in Tata's iCNG lineup is the adoption of dual-cylinder technology. Rather than employing a single large CNG cylinder, Tata Motors has opted for two smaller 30-litre cylinders, resulting in a combined capacity of 60 litres. These cylinders are conveniently positioned in the floor well of the boot, ensuring that there remains ample usable boot space for passengers to store their luggage and belongings.

As expected from Tata, the CNG vehicles are equipped with a range of safety features. These include a leak detection system, along with the use of high-quality stainless steel and materials resistant to rust and corrosion. The cars also feature thermal incident protection, which triggers an automatic cutoff of the CNG supply to the engine in case of any incident.

Additionally, the gas in the cylinder is released into the atmosphere automatically for added safety. Furthermore, a microswitch is installed to prevent the car from starting if the fuel lid is open. These safety measures ensure a secure and reliable driving experience for the occupants.

In terms of aesthetics, Tata has made no other cosmetic alterations except for the addition of new iCNG badging. Inside the cabin, a CNG button has been incorporated to enable switching between CNG and petrol fuel supply, providing flexibility to the driver. The instrument cluster has been updated to include a CNG gauge, offering clear visibility and information about the CNG usage.