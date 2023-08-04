Tata Punch iCNG launched in India starting at ₹7.10 lakh, Tiago and Tigor iCNG updated1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Tata Motors introduces CNG model of Punch in India, featuring dual-cylinder technology and a range of safety features.
Tata Motors has introduced the highly anticipated CNG model of the Punch in India. The pricing ranges from ₹7.10 lakh to ₹9.68 lakh, excluding showroom costs. The Punch iCNG will be available in three versions: Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. The Adventure version includes the Rhythm pack, while the Accomplished variant offers the Dazzle S pack. In addition to this, Tata has also made updates to the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.