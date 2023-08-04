Tata Punch iCNG launched in India starting at 7.10 lakh, Tiago and Tigor iCNG updated

Tata Motors has introduced the highly anticipated CNG model of the Punch in India. The pricing ranges from ₹7.10 lakh to ₹9.68 lakh, excluding showroom costs. The Punch iCNG will be available in three versions: Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. The Adventure version includes the Rhythm pack, while the Accomplished variant offers the Dazzle S pack. In addition to this, Tata has also made updates to the Tiago iCNG and the Tigor iCNG.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}