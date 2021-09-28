Last week, Tata Motors announced the date for its upcoming micro SUV Punch. Now the Indian auto major has released a teaser video showcasing the infotainment system on the upcoming car. It looks similar to the one seen on Altroz .

The video shows a Harman badge on top of the floating infotainment system. A chrome trim runs along three edges of the panel, which has been propped atop the AC vents right at the edge of the dashboard.

The teaser does show some of the features that the the infotainment system will get. As expected, Tata Punch will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options with its infotainment system. Apart from this, screen will also show trip details based on benchmarks like efficiency, driving, safety and more.

Climate control options will also be present on the infotainment system. The usual FM radio and music playback features can also be seen in the teaser.

Watch the 15-second teaser here:

Tata Motors has announced that it will unveil the Punch on October 4 in a virtual event. Following the reveal, Tata Punch will be launched in the market sometime around Diwali. Bookings are expected to open after the unveiling event.

The Tata Punch has an SUV stance and design elements seen on almost all Tata cars in the new forever range, including Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. It will get some features in order to justify the SUV tag that it is being slotted into. The main feature that will help it stand out from other offerings in the market is its multiple drive modes that will depend on the terrain.

Tata Punch will also be bigger in terms of dimensions, in comparison to its immediate competition such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100.

In terms of designing as well, the Punch will derive a lot of inspiration from both Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The front fascia gets a sleek DRL place above the headlamp cluster. The car also gets squared-off wheel arches for some added road presence. However, the taillights are new and small, giving away the hatchback-like dimensions.

In terms of features, it will get automatic climate control, cruise control, engine stop/start button, adjustable ORVMs among others. Tata has opted for a three-spoke steering wheel with a flattish bottom.

