Tata Punch infotainment system appears in new teaser. Watch video

The Tata Punch has an SUV stance and design elements seen on almost all Tata cars in the new forever range, including Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. It will get some features in order to justify the SUV tag that it is being slotted into. The main feature that will help it stand out from other offerings in the market is its multiple drive modes that will depend on the terrain.

