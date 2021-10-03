Tata Motors will be launching its new offering Punch in the micro SUV segment. The new SUV will be launched at an event scheduled for 11 am. Interested viewers can view the event via the company the official YouTube channel.

One day ahead of the launch, the company revealed a new teaser for the vehicle which hints at yet another feature that might be a segment-first. Going by the latest teaser video released by the company, the Tata Punch will come with rain-sensing wipers.

Also see: Tata Punch micro SUV to launch next week. View pics of interior, exterior

In the teaser video, the company hints that the car is ‘the adaptable one. The sensible one.'

The Tata Punch is also confirmed to get another feature that will be the segment-first, once launched. The micro SUV will be getting multiple terrain modes. This adds to its appeal for buyers looking to do some mild off-roading.

Additionally, the features confirmed so far include a 90-degree opening of the doors, a floating infotainment screen, LED DRLs, cruise control and dual-tone interiors.

Bookings for the new car will also begin on 4 October and interested buyers will be able to reserve the car for a certain token amount. Prior reports have also suggested that a few dealerships had already commenced the bookings of the new car.

The Tata Punch will be going against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the KUV100. However, in terms of dimensions, the car is expected to be slightly bigger and bulkier. The Tata Punch will build on the ALFA Architecture platform which also does duty on the Tata Altroz.

