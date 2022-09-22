Tata Punch marks first anniversary, special Camo edition launched: All details

The Tata Punch Camo edition gets cosmetic upgrades. This SUV is finished in Foliage Green colour on the outside. It is also a dual-tone option so the roof can be finished in Piano Black or Pristine White.
Tata Motors has launched the Punch’s Camo special edition SUV in India. This new Camo edition has been launched to celebrate and mark the first anniversary of the Punch. It will be sold in two variants and the automaker would also offer accessory packs with both variants. The prices of the Punch Cameo starts at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch Camo: Exterior
Tata Punch Camo: Interior
The interiors of this special edition SUV sport a unique military green colour. The seat upholstery gets a camouflaged pattern which goes with the Green exterior. Interestingly, there is a 7-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system on offer which does support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also connected to a six speaker system. There is also a reverse parking camera to help the driver in parking the vehicle in tight parking spaces. Additionally, there is cruiser control and a push button to start or stop the engine.
Tata Punch Camo: Powertrain
The automaker sells the Punch with only a single engine option. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron engine which produces 86 Ps of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The SUV comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.
To recall, Tata Punch has a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. In August this year, Tata sold 12,006 units which are the highest ever sales for the Punch. Tata Punch is an important vehicle for Tata Motors. It sits somewhere between Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon. Interestingly, there are also speculations that Tata Motors is also working on an electric model of the Punch.
