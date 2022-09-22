Tata Punch marks first anniversary, special Camo edition launched: All details

Tata Punch Camo: Interior

The interiors of this special edition SUV sport a unique military green colour. The seat upholstery gets a camouflaged pattern which goes with the Green exterior. Interestingly, there is a 7-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system on offer which does support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also connected to a six speaker system. There is also a reverse parking camera to help the driver in parking the vehicle in tight parking spaces. Additionally, there is cruiser control and a push button to start or stop the engine.