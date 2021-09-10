Tata Punch micro SUV 2021 festive season launch confirmed. Details here

Tata Punch micro SUV 2021 festive season launch confirmed. Details here1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Tata Motors recently released a teaser of the micro SUV Tata Punch which confirmed that the car will get multiple terrain modes
Tata Punch is coming this festive season, Tata Motors confirmed this in response to a tweet. According to the tweet from the official handle, Tata Punch will be launched during the festive season this year. This narrows down the launch timeline to around October and November 2021.
In the tweet, the company stated, “Tata PUNCH the all-new 5 seater Compact SUV will be launched in this festive season of 2021."
The company recently released a teaser of the micro SUV announcing that the car will get multiple terrain modes. This will be a first for the segment as most cars of this size only offer cosmetic SUV-like features. The car has also been spotted testing in challenging terrain.
Tata Motors, in a separate teaser video also promised extensive safety features. Safety is another aspect that is neglected or valued less in compact cars. The company has claimed that it will provide “segment-leading safety and power-packed performance of a true SUV."
Tata Punch will be the first SUV on Tata Motors' new ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.
In terms of styling, the small SUV borrows a lot of design cues from its elder siblings Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. On the front, the DRL and headlamp placement is similar to that of the Harrier. The side, front and back cladding give it a more SUVish stance. The squared-off wheel arches also make it look more butch.
