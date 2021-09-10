Tata Punch micro SUV 2021 festive season launch confirmed. Details here

In terms of styling, the small SUV borrows a lot of design cues from its elder siblings Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. On the front, the DRL and headlamp placement is similar to that of the Harrier. The side, front and back cladding give it a more SUVish stance. The squared-off wheel arches also make it look more butch.

