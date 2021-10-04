Tata Punch micro SUV finally breaks cover. See variants, colours, features

Tata Motors finally unveiled its much-awaited micro SUV, the Punch, on Monday; the car will come in four variants or ‘personas’

1/10The much-awaited Tata Punch has been unveiled in India on Monday. It is based on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language, similar to the popular Altroz.

2/10Bookings for the Tata Punch have been opened with the unveiling today. Interested buyers can book their units for a token amount of ₹ 21,000 at Tata Motors dealerships or the company's official website. Tata Motors has also launched a virtual showroom for the Punch where buyers can select the variants they want. Pricing details for the Punch are yet to be revealed and expected to be announced closer to launch.

3/10Tata Punch sits on 15 or 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, depending on the variant. It has a commanding driving position and ground clearance of 187mm. Tata Motors claims that the Punch has 370mm water wading capability, in line to the SUV DNA of the car.

4/10Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that can do 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The AMT gearbox gets Traction Pro for easier driving through muddy or low traction surfaces. It also comes with adjusted tuning maps.

5/10Tata Punch with City and Eco drive modes, idle start-stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency, and cruise control.

6/10Tata Punch interiors have been designed to give a spacious feel. The dashboard gets a floating island 4-inch or 7-inch Harman infotainment system. The top model also gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Steering-mounted controls on the Punch allows for easier driving without distractions.

7/10The rear seats of Tata Punch get a flat floor for comfortable seating. There are 25 utility spaces in the car to store different items the driver and passengers may be carrying. The micro SUV comes with a boot space of 366 litres.

8/10Tata Punch will be available in four variants, or ‘personas’. These personas have been named Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Several safety features, like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, ISOFIX, brake sway control have been provided as standard offering across variants.

9/10All four variants can be further customised using custom packs, namely Rhythm (for Pure and Adventure personas with different add-ons), Dazzle (for Accomplished persona) and IRA (for Creative persona with IRA connected car technology).