Tata Motors today announced that its most recent addition the ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, the Tata Punch has received 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating for child occupant protection from Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. The Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive this rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

The Tata Punch was launched earlier this month and the pricing of the new micro SUV will be unveiled during an event on 18 October.

The Tata Punch is built on Tata Motors' Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture which is also found in the Tata Altroz. The car provides a tall stance and high ground clearance.

Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that can do 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The AMT gearbox gets Traction Pro for easier driving through muddy or low traction surfaces. It also comes with adjusted tuning maps.

The Tata Punch will be available in four variants, or ‘personas’. Tata Motors has named these variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Several safety features, like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, ISOFIX, brake sway control have been provided as standard offering across variants.

Tata Punch mini SUV comes with City and Eco drive modes, idle start-stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency, and cruise control.

The dashboard gets a floating island 4-inch or 7-inch Harman infotainment system. The top model also gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Steering-mounted controls on the Punch allows for easier driving without distractions.

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. We are proud to have delivered yet another product that will be regarded as the safest passenger vehicle on Indian roads. This landmark achievement by Tata Motors is also a testament of the fact that the automotive industry in India is capable of delivering the highest global standards of safety in vehicles."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.