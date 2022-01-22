As Tata Motors announced that it is going to hike the passenger vehicles prices starting January 19, marginally though, the effects have already started to show. Tata’s sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, prices have been increased by nearly ₹15,000 on some of its variants. Tata had also said during the price hike announcements that it will also cut the cost on few variants by ₹10,000 as well. Tata Punch’s, among the best-selling compact SUVs, new prices start at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Pure was earlier priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The constant rise in vehicle prices owes to the rising input costs as raw material used in manufacturing of these cars are getting costlier.

Tata Punch Adventure gets a hike of ₹10,000 from the previous price of ₹6.39 lakh and is now available for ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Adventure AMT gets the similar hike and is now priced at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplish model of Tata Punch sees a hike of ₹11,000 and now it goes for ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) from the ₹7.28 lakh previously. The AMT variant gets ₹10,000 hike and now sells for ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Tata Punch Creative and the Creative AMT get a cut of ₹10,000 each and are now available at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

It has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP.

