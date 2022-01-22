Tata Punch micro SUV gets price hike across variants. Check the old and new prices

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As Tata Motors announced that it is going to hike the passenger vehicles prices starting January 19, marginally though, the effects have already started to show. Tata's sub-compact SUV, Tata Punch, prices have been increased by nearly ₹15,000 on some of its variants. Tata had also said during the price hike announcements that it will also cut the cost on few variants by ₹10,000 as well. Tata Punch's, among the best-selling compact SUVs, new prices start at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch Pure was earlier priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The constant rise in vehicle prices owes to the rising input costs as raw material used in manufacturing of these cars are getting costlier.

Tata Punch Pure was earlier priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The constant rise in vehicle prices owes to the rising input costs as raw material used in manufacturing of these cars are getting costlier.

Tata Punch Adventure gets a hike of ₹10,000 from the previous price of ₹6.39 lakh and is now available for ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Adventure AMT gets the similar hike and is now priced at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Accomplish model of Tata Punch sees a hike of ₹11,000 and now it goes for ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) from the ₹7.28 lakh previously. The AMT variant gets ₹10,000 hike and now sells for ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Tata Punch Creative and the Creative AMT get a cut of ₹10,000 each and are now available at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

It has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP.