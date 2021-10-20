The much talked about SUV, Tata Punch , was launched on October 18 at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom). The micro SUV is available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The Creative variant is the top model and it is priced at ₹8.49 lakh.

With competitors such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Punch is backing its SUV-based visual credentials as well as safety standards to gain market share.

Would it be able to pack a Punch in the market? Let’s compare the prices of Tata Punch with some of its immediate peers:

Tata Punch variant-wise pricing:

Tata Punch in its base variant, called Pure Persona, is priced at ₹5.49 lakh. Then comes the Adventure Persona which is priced at ₹6.39 lakh. This is followed by Accomplished which has a price sticker of ₹7.29 lakh. The top-of-the-line Creative is priced at ₹8.49 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis variant-wise pricing:

Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis has a more affordable price tag when compared to Punch. The entry-level variant is priced at ₹5.10 lakh. Then comes the Delta at ₹5.81 lakh), Zeta for ₹6.22 lakh and Alpha stands at ₹6.979 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno variant-wise pricing:

Baleno is likely to cost more than Punch in a variant-to-variant comparison. The hatchback starts with the Sigma variant which is priced at ₹5.99 lakh. Then comes Delta which is priced at ₹6.86 lakh, followed by Zeta at ₹7.49 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift variant-wise pricing:

Swift starts with the LXi variant and this is priced at ₹5.85 lakh. The VXi is priced at ₹6.64 lakh, followed by VXi with AGS which is at ₹7.14 lakh. Then there is ZXi for ₹7.27 lakh), ZXi with AGS ( ₹7.77 lakh), ZXi+ ( ₹8.03 lakh) and ZXi+ AGS ( ₹8.53 lakh).

Mahindra KUV100 Nxt variant-wise pricing:

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT’s gasoline variant is priced from ₹4.39 lakh to ₹6.4 lakh, while its diesel variant is priced from ₹5.39 lakh to ₹7.33 lakh.

Nissan Magnite variant-wise pricing:

Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s micro SUV also created hype with its launch price of ₹4.99 lakh, but the prices increased later. The Magnite SUV's price in India starts at ₹5.71 lakh for the base XE trim with the 1.0-litre petrol engine.

There are ample choices available in the market in the micro SUV segment. The Tata Punch is backing itself on safety whereas Maruti Suzuki wins on after-sales services and has a good resale value. Mahindra also offers a variation with a diesel powertrain while the Nissan bets on its features.

