This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Tata Punch is backing itself on safety whereas Maruti Suzuki wins on after-sales services and has a good resale value
Mahindra also offers a variation with a diesel powertrain while the Nissan bets on its features
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The much talked about SUV, Tata Punch, was launched on October 18 at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom). The micro SUV is available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The Creative variant is the top model and it is priced at ₹8.49 lakh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The much talked about SUV, Tata Punch, was launched on October 18 at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex showroom). The micro SUV is available in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The Creative variant is the top model and it is priced at ₹8.49 lakh.
With competitors such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Punch is backing its SUV-based visual credentials as well as safety standards to gain market share.
Would it be able to pack a Punch in the market? Let’s compare the prices of Tata Punch with some of its immediate peers:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Punch variant-wise pricing:
Tata Punch in its base variant, called Pure Persona, is priced at ₹5.49 lakh. Then comes the Adventure Persona which is priced at ₹6.39 lakh. This is followed by Accomplished which has a price sticker of ₹7.29 lakh. The top-of-the-line Creative is priced at ₹8.49 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis variant-wise pricing:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis has a more affordable price tag when compared to Punch. The entry-level variant is priced at ₹5.10 lakh. Then comes the Delta at ₹5.81 lakh), Zeta for ₹6.22 lakh and Alpha stands at ₹6.979 lakh.
Baleno is likely to cost more than Punch in a variant-to-variant comparison. The hatchback starts with the Sigma variant which is priced at ₹5.99 lakh. Then comes Delta which is priced at ₹6.86 lakh, followed by Zeta at ₹7.49 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maruti Suzuki Swift variant-wise pricing:
Swift starts with the LXi variant and this is priced at ₹5.85 lakh. The VXi is priced at ₹6.64 lakh, followed by VXi with AGS which is at ₹7.14 lakh. Then there is ZXi for ₹7.27 lakh), ZXi with AGS ( ₹7.77 lakh), ZXi+ ( ₹8.03 lakh) and ZXi+ AGS ( ₹8.53 lakh).
Mahindra KUV100 Nxt variant-wise pricing:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Mahindra KUV100 NXT’s gasoline variant is priced from ₹4.39 lakh to ₹6.4 lakh, while its diesel variant is priced from ₹5.39 lakh to ₹7.33 lakh.
Nissan Magnite variant-wise pricing:
Click on the image to enlarge
Nissan’s micro SUV also created hype with its launch price of ₹4.99 lakh, but the prices increased later. The Magnite SUV's price in India starts at ₹5.71 lakh for the base XE trim with the 1.0-litre petrol engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are ample choices available in the market in the micro SUV segment. The Tata Punch is backing itself on safety whereas Maruti Suzuki wins on after-sales services and has a good resale value. Mahindra also offers a variation with a diesel powertrain while the Nissan bets on its features.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!