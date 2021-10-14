Tata Motors has announced the launch date of the micro SUV Tata Punch which was introduced earlier this month. The micro SUV launch date has been set for 18 October. The launch event will be streamed live at 11 am. The live event will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube account.

The micro SUV is open for bookings. The Tata Motors dealerships will charge a token amount of ₹21,000 to reserve the car. The token money will be adjusted in the full amount at the time of the final purchase.

Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that can do 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The AMT gearbox gets Traction Pro for easier driving through muddy or low traction surfaces. It also comes with adjusted tuning maps.

