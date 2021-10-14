Tata Punch micro SUV launch date announced. Check event timings, other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Motors has announced the launch date of the micro SUV Tata Punch which was introduced earlier this month. The micro SUV launch date has been set for 18 October. The launch event will be streamed live at 11 am. The live event will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube account. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors has announced the launch date of the micro SUV Tata Punch which was introduced earlier this month. The micro SUV launch date has been set for 18 October. The launch event will be streamed live at 11 am. The live event will be streamed live via the company's official YouTube account.

Interested viewers can and bookmark this page for the launch as well: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Interested viewers can and bookmark this page for the launch as well: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The micro SUV is open for bookings. The Tata Motors dealerships will charge a token amount of ₹21,000 to reserve the car. The token money will be adjusted in the full amount at the time of the final purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}