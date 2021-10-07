Tata Punch was revealed on October 4. The new micro SUV plans to introduce a new segment for Indian buyers. During the event, Tata Motors revealed a lot of details about the Punch but the company did not reveal the price, which will be a crucial aspect if the car plans to set a new benchmark.

Tata Motors is also conducting the ‘Punchathon’ by taking the car to various cities before officially launching the car.

Launch Date and Expected Price

Tata Motors will be revealing the prices of the new Tata Punch at an event on 20 October, right in time for the peak festive season. The micro SUV prices are expected to start around ₹5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Booking Amount

Buyers interested in booking the new car can do so by paying a token amount of ₹21,000. The booking can be done across Tata Motors dealerships across India.

The Tata Punch will available in 4 distinct personas with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options along with customisation packs.

Features

The Tata Punch comes with a few features that categorize it as mini SUVs. Here are some of the highlighting features:

16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys

Ground Clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)

AMT with TractionPro Mode

Auto headlamp, rain-sensing wipers & cruise control

90 Degree Opening Doors

7-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay

7-inch TFT Instrument Cluster

iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech

Platform

The car is built on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture which is also used in the Tata Altroz. The car gets a tall stance, high ground clearance.

Engine

The Tata Punch is powered by the 1.2 Revotron BS6 petrol powertrain which produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm of Torque. The engine is mated to 5 Speed AMT and manual transmission

The engine gets a new Dyna- Pro technology which provides additional low end torque

The car also gets drive modes: City & Eco. Additionally, Tata Punch features Idle Start-Stop feature to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to enhance fuel efficiency.

The Tata Punch also comes with cruise control and an official 370 mm water wading capability.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.