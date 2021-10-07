Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tata Punch micro SUV launch date, booking details: All you need to know

Tata Punch micro SUV launch date, booking details: All you need to know

Premium
The Tata Punch plans to build a segment of its own with mild off-roading features.  
2 min read . 11:30 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Tata Motors is also conducting the ‘Punchathon’ by taking the car to various cities before officially launching the car

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Punch was revealed on October 4. The new micro SUV plans to introduce a new segment for Indian buyers. During the event, Tata Motors revealed a lot of details about the Punch but the company did not reveal the price, which will be a crucial aspect if the car plans to set a new benchmark. 

Tata Punch was revealed on October 4. The new micro SUV plans to introduce a new segment for Indian buyers. During the event, Tata Motors revealed a lot of details about the Punch but the company did not reveal the price, which will be a crucial aspect if the car plans to set a new benchmark. 

Tata Motors is also conducting the ‘Punchathon’ by taking the car to various cities before officially launching the car.  

Tata Motors is also conducting the ‘Punchathon’ by taking the car to various cities before officially launching the car.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Launch Date and Expected Price

Tata Motors will be revealing the prices of the new Tata Punch at an event on 20 October, right in time for the peak festive season. The micro SUV prices are expected to start around 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Booking Amount

Buyers interested in booking the new car can do so by paying a token amount of 21,000. The booking can be done across Tata Motors dealerships across India. 

The Tata Punch will available in 4 distinct personas with both Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options along with customisation packs. 

Features 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Help road accident victim, get cash reward: Govt announ ...

Premium

Indian EV company Okinawa Autotech to be 100% localized ...

Premium

Honda announces offers with benefits up to ₹53,000 on ...

Premium

No one seems to care that EVs are catching fire

The Tata Punch comes with a few features that categorize it as mini SUVs. Here are some of the highlighting features: 

  • 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloys
  • Ground Clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)
  • AMT with TractionPro Mode
  • Auto headlamp, rain-sensing wipers & cruise control
  • 90 Degree Opening Doors 
  • 7-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay
  • 7-inch TFT Instrument Cluster
  • iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech

Platform

The car is built on Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture which is also used in the Tata Altroz. The car gets a tall stance, high ground clearance. 

Engine

The Tata Punch is powered by the 1.2 Revotron BS6 petrol powertrain which produces 86 PS power and 113 Nm of Torque. The engine is mated to 5 Speed AMT and manual transmission

The engine gets a new Dyna- Pro technology which provides additional low end torque

The car also gets drive modes: City & Eco. Additionally, Tata Punch features Idle Start-Stop feature to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to enhance fuel efficiency.

The Tata Punch also comes with cruise control and an official 370 mm water wading capability.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!