Tata Punch teasers were being started rolling out almost a month back and the company even went on to shared the complete image of the car from the front. Now, Tata Motors has even shared a detailed image of the dashboard of the car. The official image of the dash falls in line with the leaked images shared earlier.

Tata Motors has confirmed a Diwali launch for the new micro-SUV. We can expect the company to soon reveal the official launch date as well.

The dashboard of the new Tata Punch micro-SUV will be clean with straight lines running across the dash. The car will get a dual-tone dashboard as well as some colour inserts, going by the image shared by the company. However, previously leaked images showed a neutral colour on the AC vents. Tata could provide the option of colour inserts in high-end variants.

View Full Image The AC vents will get colour inserts

The car will get a floating infotainment system similar to the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon. The size of the screen is also expected to be similar, if not identical.

The multi-information Display or MID will also be digital, similar to the Tata Altroz. The layout is also similar with an analogue speedometer on the right and a digital display on the left side of the screen.

View Full Image The Tata Punch is expected to get a relatively higher ground clearance

Tata Punch will get steering mounted controls for music playback, Bluetooth telephony and even cruise control. The car will also get automatic climate control (at least for the top variants).

In the exterior, the Tata Punch gets a front design heavily inspired by its elder siblings, Tata Harrier and Safari. The DRLs are placed above the headlamp cluster.

View Full Image The Tata Punch borrows a lot of design elements from Tata's other cars such as Harrier, Nexon and the interiors are inspired by Altroz

The sides of the car also come with some SUV elements such as squared off wheel arches and strong shoulder lines. In order to justify the micro-SUV label, Tata will also give the car multiple driving modes for different terrains.

View Full Image The small tail-lamps make the vehicle look more car-like than SUV-like.

