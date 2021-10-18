Tata Motors today revealed the price of its much-awaited sub-compact SUV ‘Punch starting at an introductory price of ₹5.49 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Punch will be available both in Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options, in 4 distinct variants with – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, to cater to the varied lifestyle of its customers.

Tata Motors has kept the price of Punch competitive with the price of the Pure variant kept at ₹5.49 lakh, followed by the Adventure variant at ₹6, 39,000, the Accomplished model at ₹7,29,000 and the top end Creative variant at ₹8,49,000.

According to the company the Pure variant has been designed for customers who appreciate minimalism and simplicity and prefer functionality without any complications. The Adventure variant caters to the customers who have a streak of adventure and love for the great outdoors.

The Accomplished variant is for the city dweller who loves to make a style statement with host of features to complement the customers’ active metro life. Finally, the Creative variant is tailor-made for the digital natives, prefer information at their fingertips and is stacked with features to sync with this customer’s tech-savvy lifestyle. In addition.

Tata Punch will now be available for deliveries over 1000 Tata Motors showrooms nationwide.

Punch is based on the H2X concept, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Punch would sit below Nexon in the company's product line up. It comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.

The model comes with SUV attributes like tall seating, high ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability and traction feature to aid recovery in off road situations.

Price for Tata Punch

Customers can select their PUNCH by choosing from 7 vibrant colours and further personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs, according to Tata Motors.

Tata Punch colour options:

Pure White, Grey Adventure White, Grey, Orange, Mist Accomplished White, Grey, Orange, Mist, Bronze Creative Blue, Red, Bronze, Orange, Mist, Grey, White

(Dual Tone)

Feature list includes engine drive modes, idle start stop function, cruise control, push button start, 366 litres of boot space, cooled glove box, Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully automatic temperature control, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers, among others.

As per Tata Motors, the manual trims of the model deliver an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.97 kmpl while the AMT (automated manual transmission) variants offer 18.82 kmpl to a litre.

It has received 5-star adult safety rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned vehicle safety accreditation group.

Five stars indicate the highest score while zero star rating points to the minimum score during the vehicle crash test.

"With Punch, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU) Shailesh Chandra noted.

The model offers a tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position to navigate all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw in one's way, he added.

"Even ahead of its launch, Punch has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. This is a proud moment for us not only as an entity but also as an Indian carmaker as we continue to deliver on our promise of safety with almost every new product in the market," Chandra stated.

Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive top crash test rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Punch has received 16.45 points for adult occupant protection, the highest rating points any vehicle has received in India.

Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics". Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere". He further said, "True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors' products and catering to the needs of customers, who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from".

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

Engine Type 1.2 l Revotron Engine

Fuel Petrol

Capacity, Cylinders 1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Max Power: PS (kw) @rpm 63 kw @ 6000 rpm (86PS @ 6000 rpm)

Max Torque: Nm@rpm 113 Nm @ 3300+/-100 rpm

Drive Modes Eco and City Transmission

Type 5 Speed Manual / 5 Speed AMT

Dimensions Length x Width x Height (mm) 3827x1742x1615

Wheelbase (mm) 2445 Boot Space (litre) 366 litres (as per ISO V215) 319 litres (as per ISO 210) Brakes Front, Rear Front (Disc); Rear (Drum) Suspension Front Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring Rear Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber

Wheels & Tyres Type Steel Wheel With Wheel Covers/ Hyper Style Wheels/ Alloy Wheels Size Creative: 195/60 R16 (Radial-Tubeless) Pure/ Adventure/ Accomplished: 185/70 R15 (Radial-Tubeless) Spare 185/70 R15 Steel Wheels

Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 37

It is the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

The newly launched Punch from Tata Motors will face stiff competion from Maruti Suzuki’s Ignis, M&M KUV100, Nissan’s Magnite and Renault’s Kiger in the compact SUVs category.

