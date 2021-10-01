Tata Punch micro SUV new feature teased by Tata Motors. Watch video

Tata Punch micro SUV new feature teased by Tata Motors. Watch video1 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- The new feature of the Tata Punch has been borrowed from the Tata Altroz premium hatchback
Tata Punch micro SUV will be launching next week. The new car by Tata Motors has attracted a lot of attention due to its SUV-like traits in a much small form factor. The new Tata Punch will be launched on 4 October. The launch event will be streamed live from 11 am via the company's official YouTube channel.
The company has now released a new teaser video just days ahead of the official launch. The new teaser reveals that Tata Punch will be able to provide easy ingress and egress. The doors of the Tata Punch can open at 90 degrees, a feature which was also seen on the Tata Altroz.
The Tata Punch has been leaked very often with elaborate walkarounds of the vehicle. In terms of dimensions, the car is expected to be much bigger than its competition, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100.
The Tata Punch styling will be heavily influenced by the company's bigger SUV offerings such as the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and to some extent the Tata Nexon.
The SUV gets sleek LED DRLs which are placed above the headlamps. The car will also get terrain driving modes which will be a segment-first feature.
