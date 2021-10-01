Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Tata Punch micro SUV new feature teased by Tata Motors. Watch video

Tata Punch micro SUV new feature teased by Tata Motors. Watch video

Premium
Rear profile of the Tata Punch
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new feature of the Tata Punch has been borrowed from the Tata Altroz premium hatchback

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Punch micro SUV will be launching next week. The new car by Tata Motors has attracted a lot of attention due to its SUV-like traits in a much small form factor. The new Tata Punch will be launched on 4 October. The launch event will be streamed live from 11 am via the company's official YouTube channel.  

Tata Punch micro SUV will be launching next week. The new car by Tata Motors has attracted a lot of attention due to its SUV-like traits in a much small form factor. The new Tata Punch will be launched on 4 October. The launch event will be streamed live from 11 am via the company's official YouTube channel.  

The company has now released a new teaser video just days ahead of the official launch. The new teaser reveals that Tata Punch will be able to provide easy ingress and egress. The doors of the Tata Punch can open at 90 degrees, a feature which was also seen on the Tata Altroz.

The company has now released a new teaser video just days ahead of the official launch. The new teaser reveals that Tata Punch will be able to provide easy ingress and egress. The doors of the Tata Punch can open at 90 degrees, a feature which was also seen on the Tata Altroz.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Tata Punch has been leaked very often with elaborate walkarounds of the vehicle. In terms of dimensions, the car is expected to be much bigger than its competition, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and KUV100. 

The Tata Punch styling will be heavily influenced by the company's bigger SUV offerings such as the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and to some extent the Tata Nexon.

The SUV gets sleek LED DRLs which are placed above the headlamps. The car will also get terrain driving modes which will be a segment-first feature.   

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Kia India registers domestic sales of 14,441 units in S ...

Premium

Hyundai faces chip shortage woes as sales dip 24% in Se ...

Premium

Tata Motors sees continued impact of chip shortage, tot ...

Premium

Nissan Magnite SUV pushes company's YoY sales growth to ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!