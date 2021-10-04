Tata Motors has finally taken the cover off its much-awaited micro SUV, Tata Punch, today. The smallest SUV by the Indian auto major is also its first to be based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

The Tata Punch, despite its compact size, does not compromise on the presence and stance of an SUV. The car comes with a commanding driving position, high ground clearance.

Tata Punch sits on 15 or 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, has a ground clearance of 187mm, and 366 litres of boot space. Tata Motors claims that the Punch was wade forward in 370mm of water, which will add to the SUV DNA of the car.

Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dynapro technology that the company claims can do 0 to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 16.5 seconds. The engine can deliver low torque and efficient combustion for nice driving

The AMT gearbox on Tata Punch comes with adjusted tuning maps

On the Tata Punch also comes with dual airbags and ISOFIX with top tether for child seats. Punch will come with ABS and EBD as standard across trims, as well as a tire puncture repair kit. It will come with brake sway control technology.

Punch will be manufactured at the Tata Motors facility in Pune using a 90 per cent automated process.

Bookings for Tata Punch have been opened with the unveiling today. Interested buyers can book their unit for a token amount of through Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Motors will launch the Punch in four ‘personas’. The first focuses on minimalism and gets dual airbags, engine start-stop technology, ABS with EBD, 90-degree opening doors and flat floor in the second row. It sits on 15-inch drum wheels and will be available in Orcus White and Daytona Grey colours.

The second persona has been named ‘Adventure’ with floating island 4-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, power windows and central remote locking with flip key.

The third persona has been named ‘Accomplished’ and comes with LED tail lamps, reverse parking camera, voice recognition technology, cruise control, passive entry and push button start and floating island 7-inch Harman infotainment system.

The last configuration or persona is called ‘Creative’ and will be available in Calypso Red and Tornado Blue colours. It gets the Harman infotainment system with automatic temperature control, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, cooled glovebox, leather steering wheel with mounted controls, 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and auto folding ORVMs.

View Full Image Tata Punch variants

Customers can further customise the Punch with different packs for different trims, namely Rhythm, Dazzle and IRA.

Bookings for the Tata Punch have been opened with the unveil too. It can be booked for a token amount of ₹21,000. The pricing details are yet to be disclosed and are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

The Tata Punch In India, the Tata Punch will be competing against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

