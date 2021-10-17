Tata Motors will be revealing the prices of the heavily-anticipated Tata Punch micro SUV on October 18. The company will be conducting the launch event at 11 am on Monday. The launch coverage can be accessed via the embed below or the company's official social media handles as well as their official YouTube channel.

The Tata Punch was unveiled earlier this month but the company did not reveal the prices of the mini SUV. Considering its overall size and competition the entry price of the vehicle is expected to be aggressive.

The micro SUV is open for bookings. The Tata Motors dealerships will charge a token amount of ₹21,000 to reserve the car. The token money will be adjusted in the full amount at the time of the final purchase.

Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that can do 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The AMT gearbox gets Traction Pro for easier driving through muddy or low traction surfaces. It also comes with adjusted tuning maps.

The Tata Punch will be available in four variants, or ‘personas’. Tata Motors has named these variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Several safety features, like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, ISOFIX, brake sway control have been provided as standard offering across variants.

Tata Punch mini SUV comes with City and Eco drive modes, idle start-stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency, and cruise control.

The dashboard gets a floating island 4-inch or 7-inch Harman infotainment system. The top model also gets a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Steering-mounted controls on the Punch allows for easier driving without distractions.

