Tata Motors officially unveiled the Punch sub-compact SUV on Monday. Tata plans to launch the model on 20th October, and has commenced bookings on its website and sales network across the country for ₹21,000. Tata Punch SUV would sit below Nexon in the company's product lineup.

Tata Punch unveiled: Top seven things you should know

- The Punch comes with engine drive modes, idle start stop function, cruise control, push-button start, 366 litres of boot space, cooled glove box, Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully automatic temperature control among others.

- Adopting a new age, human-centric approach, the Punch is designed and made available in 4 distinct personas- Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. In addition to the personas, customers can mark their Punch by choosing from 7 vibrant colours and further personalize it with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs.

-Engineered at Tata Motors’ manufacturing facility in Pune, with more than 90% automation in the weld line incorporating some of the latest welding and joinery technologies, the Tata Punch is engineered to offer the ‘best ride on rough surfaces’.

- Tata claims Punch been extensively tested over 2 million km using more than 150 prototypes through some of harshest terrains stretching from the hot and arid environs of Rajasthan to the high altitude and extremely cold and tough terrains of Ladakh from temperatures ranging from -10°C to +50°C and at altitudes up to 18,000ft.

- Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy have collaborated to develop the vehicle to herald the creation of an entirely new category - the sub-compact SUV, to address a growing customer need for a small in size but large in space SUV. Tata Motors Global Head of Design Martin Uhlarik said the five-seater model has been developed by over 140 design personnel.

- The model comes with SUV attributes like tall seating, high ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability and traction feature to aid recovery in off road situations.

-The model is built on the company's Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. "The proven ALFA Architecture has the capabilities to deliver different body styles with outstanding build quality, delivering unmatched safety credentials. The success of Altroz is a testament to these capabilities," Tata Motors said.

- Depending on market demand, the model could also be looked for an electric version at a later stage.

