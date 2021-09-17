Tata Motors has revealed a new video of the upcoming car, Tata Punch. In the new video teaser, we can see the car tackling a mild off-road section. Even during the testing phase of the car, it was spotted driving on an uneven surface.

In the video, Tata Motors claims that the Punch can ‘go the extra mile’ which could either indicate its mileage or its capability to take on some rough patches on the road.

The Tata Punch was revealed last month and the company plans to launch the car ahead of the festive season. The company has also confirmed a pre-Diwali launch, which narrows down the launch to the month of October.

The new Tata Punch will be taking on the micro-SUV segment, which hasn't seen much success so far. The car will be competing against the likes of Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. However, the new Punch is expected to pack more features in order to justify its taller and butch stance.

The Tata Punch will be Tata Motors' first ‘SUV’ built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. The premium hatchback Tata Altroz also uses the same platform.

In terms of its off-roading capabilities, not only does the Punch seem to have a relatively high ground clearance but it will also come with different terrain-specific driving modes. This feature will be the first-in-segment for Tata Punch.

In terms of designing, Tata Motors has tried to provide the SUV DNA to the Punch by borrowing design cues from the bigger Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. However, the rear profile of the vehicle will look completely different, owing to its much smaller stature.

The car also comes with squared-off wheel arches and dual-tone alloys which enhance its stance. However, the real scale of the size and presence can only be judged after the car's launch.

