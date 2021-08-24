Homegrown auto major Tata Motors is all set to present a wonderful gift this Diwali for the people who were awaiting an affordable micro-suv. The much-awaited concept Tata HBX is named ‘Punch’, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata Motors has positioned the 'Punch' below the company's compact SUV Nexon.

Tata Punch micro SUV: These are the things we know show far

- Slated for the national launch this Diwali, Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics". Tata is projecting SUV as an "energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere"

-It is the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

-The Tata Punch has an SUV-ish visual profile courtesy its high stance, Harrier-like LED DRL units along with headlights, a wide bonnet design, and a pronounced grille.

-The Tata Punch will be launched around Diwali. Tata Motors has officially announced that its mini SUV Punch will be launched in the "ongoing festive season.

-The Punch is likely to be priced around ₹4 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices can be a little upwards of ₹7 lakh for the top trim. Tata Motors will offer a slew of variants for the Punch, and a range for customizations.

-The micro SUV is expected to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV100, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.

-In order to bring additional volumes and bring more customers to its fold, the company plans to add around 250 sales outlets by the end of the fiscal.

- Tata Motors says the Tata PUNCH has been cleverly carved to sneak through the busy streets while being a fun car to drive on winding, rugged countryside vistas. It packs in a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment-leading safety, and thepower-packed performance of a true SUV. Combined with its versatility to go anywhere, the high seating position and a dynamic SUV design makes it a desirable choice for all SUV lovers.

