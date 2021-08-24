Tata Punch SUV launch date, price, specs. Everything we know so far

- Tata Motors says the Tata PUNCH has been cleverly carved to sneak through the busy streets while being a fun car to drive on winding, rugged countryside vistas. It packs in a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment-leading safety, and thepower-packed performance of a true SUV. Combined with its versatility to go anywhere, the high seating position and a dynamic SUV design makes it a desirable choice for all SUV lovers.

