Tata Safari and Harrier Adventure X variants launched in India with new features: Check variant-wise pricing

Tata Motors has launched the Adventure X Persona for the Harrier and Safari SUVs, priced at 18.99 lakh and 19.99 lakh respectively. These variants feature advanced technology and off-road capabilities, enhancing the SUV lineup with improved value and options.

Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Aug 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Tata Motors has launched the Adventure X Persona for its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and the Safari. The latest addition to the line-up is aimed at offering a more capable and feature-rich option for customers seeking a balance of off-road capability.
New Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: What's new?

Priced at 18.99 lakh for the Harrier and 19.99 lakh for the Safari (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Adventure X variants sit in the mid-to-premium tier of Tata’s SUV range. The company has positioned this new persona as part of a broader portfolio update that includes revised trims, updated features, and additional colour options.

New Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: Features

The Adventure X variant comes equipped with several features that were previously not available at this price point in the segment. These include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Adaptive Cruise Control (automatic variants only), a 360-degree HD Surround View system, and Trail Hold Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold. Off-road functionality is enhanced by Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) and a Command Shifter derived from Land Rover for the automatic versions.

Additional features include a 26.03 cm twin-screen system, Ergo Lux driver seat with memory and welcome function, Trail Sense Auto Headlamps, Aqua Sense Wipers, and multiple drive modes: City, Sport, and Eco.

New Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: Powertrain

Built on the OMEGARC platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture, both the Harrier and Safari Adventure X variants are powered by the 2.0L KRYOTEC diesel engine. While the Harrier is equipped with R17 Titan Forged Alloys and black Onyx Trail interiors, the Safari variant features R18 Apex Forged Alloys and tan leatherette interiors, labelled as Adventure Oak.

Also Read | Global NCAP crash test: Tata Safari, Harrier gets 5-star rating. Details here

As part of the updated range, Tata Motors has also introduced a new ‘Pure X’ persona. This entry-level variant in the revamped structure is aimed at offering improved value, sitting just below the Adventure X.

New Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X: Variant-wise pricing

Here is the updated pricing table for the refreshed Harrier and Safari line-up:

Harrier Price List (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

  • Smart: 14,99,990
  • Pure X: 17,99,000
  • Adventure X: 18,99,000
  • Adventure X+: 19,34,000
  • Fearless X: 22,34,000
  • Fearless X+: 24,44,000
     

Safari Price List (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

  • Smart: 15,49,990
  • Pure X: 18,49,000
  • Adventure X+: 19,99,000
  • Accomplished X: 23,09,000
  • Accomplished X+ (7-seater): 25,09,000
  • Accomplished X+ (6-seater): 25,19,000

The revised Harrier and Safari line-ups are available starting today across authorised Tata Motors dealerships. Introductory prices will remain valid until 31 October 2025.

