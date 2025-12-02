Tata Safari and Harrier to get a new petrol engine on Dec 9. Everything to know

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier, two of the homegrown automaker's popular SUVs are all set to receive a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor from the brand's Hyperion series, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and debuted in the Tata Sierra SUV, will now make its way into the Tata Safari and Harrier. The petrol engine will be mated to either a dual-clutch automatic or a torque converter automatic transmission.

If you are wondering what would be the specifications of the upcoming 1.5-litre turbocharged Hyperion petrol engine, here is a quick look at the details.

The 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine debuted in Tata Sierra Tata Sierra, which was launched on 25th November, was the first car from the automaker to receive the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the new Hyperion series. This four-cylinder TGDi petrol engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox in the Sierra. It churns out 157 bhp peak power at 5,000 rpm and 255 Nm of maximum torque between 1,755 rpm and 4,000 rpm. Expect the engine to churn out same power and torque output in the upcoming Tata Safari and Harrier.

Tata betting big on 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Hyperion engine Tata Motors is betting big on the 1.5-litre turbocharged Hyprion petrol motor, for its future product lineup. During the launch of the Sierra, the car manufacturer claimed that this engine has been developed with focus on three philosophy - hyper performance, hyper tech and hyper quiet.

The OEM claim that the power and torque delivery of the engine are tuned to ensure an exhilarating drive experience, while the motor has been developed using advanced technologies like a variable geometry turbocharger, 350 bar direct fuel injection, dual variable cam timing, and an intelligent lubrication system, which altogether ensure sporty performance, responsiveness, and efficiency. Also, the engine is claimed to come with minimal noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, improving the experience of the driver and other occupants.

Tata Safari and Harrier: Why the new petrol motor is important? Both the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier SUVs now come available only in diesel variant. Both these two SUVs use a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged in line four cylinder diesel engine, which is capable of pumping out 168 bhp peak power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of maximum torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm. This engine is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

Introducing a petrol engine to the Safari and Harrier will enhance these two model's competitiveness against the rivals, since most of the other models in this category have petrol-powered variants along with the diesel options. Also, adding a petrol engine will make both the Safari and Harrier more affordable to the consumers, which would eventually help Tata Motors to rake in more sales numbers.

