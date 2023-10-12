Tata Safari Facelift and Harrier Facelift confirmed to launch on October 17. What’s new?
Tata Safari and Harrier receive exterior and interior updates, including new infotainment screens and enhanced features. While the Safari is a three-row vehicle primarily positioned as a family-oriented option, the Harrier continues to cater to a younger SUV-buying demographic.
On Thursday, Tata Motors revealed that they are set to release the refreshed editions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs in the market on October 17. Bookings for both the Tata Safari and Harrier were made available just last week.
