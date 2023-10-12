Tata Safari and Harrier receive exterior and interior updates, including new infotainment screens and enhanced features. While the Safari is a three-row vehicle primarily positioned as a family-oriented option, the Harrier continues to cater to a younger SUV-buying demographic.

On Thursday, Tata Motors revealed that they are set to release the refreshed editions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs in the market on October 17. Bookings for both the Tata Safari and Harrier were made available just last week.

Both the Tata Safari and Harrier are now introducing notable enhancements to their exterior styling and incorporating various updates to the cabin, along with essential feature improvements, reported HT Auto. While the Safari is a three-row vehicle primarily positioned as a family-oriented option, the Harrier continues to cater to a younger SUV-buying demographic.

The updated Tata Safari features a fully redesigned front fascia, showcasing a new grille, refreshed headlight and fog light casings. An elongated DRL light bar runs across the front, featuring 'Welcome' and 'Goodbye' signature lighting. This stretched light bar is also extended to the rear of the SUV, complemented by a revamped alloy design.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Safari receives a fresh 12.3-inch infotainment screen equipped with JBL Sound Modes, a 10-inch all-digital driver display, compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, alongside native Tata Voice command integration. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, mood lighting, an air purification system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and various other amenities.

The refreshed Tata Harrier also boasts a more contemporary appearance, aiming for a sportier vibe rather than an entirely muscular one. It showcases an updated front grille, refreshed vertical housing for the headlights and fog lights, and features the same extended DRL bar on the front, similar to the Safari, along with a stretched tail light LED bar. The alloy design has also been updated. Inside the cabin, the feature set mirrors what is offered in the updated Safari.

Tata Motors has retained the mechanics of both the Safari and Harrier, with the capable 2.0-litre diesel engine remaining unchanged. It is available with both automatic and six-speed manual transmissions.

