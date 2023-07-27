Tata Safari facelift interiors leaked, expected to feature an all-touch screen centre console

Tata Safari facelift interiors leaked, expected to feature an all-touch screen centre console1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Tata Motors is set to launch six new SUVs in the next six months, including the highly anticipated Safari facelift. The interior features a revamped dashboard with a new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and touchscreen infotainment system.
Tata Motors is reportedly working on an impressive lineup of six SUV launches planned within the next six months. Among these exciting releases is the highly anticipated new Safari facelift which is scheduled to hit the Indian market later this year. Numerous sightings of the updated Safari have been reported in recent months, and we have now obtained clear images showcasing the flagship SUV's interior, revealing a host of exciting details.
