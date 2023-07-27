Tata Safari facelift interiors leaked, expected to feature an all-touch screen centre console

Tata Motors is reportedly working on an impressive lineup of six SUV launches planned within the next six months. Among these exciting releases is the highly anticipated new Safari facelift which is scheduled to hit the Indian market later this year. Numerous sightings of the updated Safari have been reported in recent months, and we have now obtained clear images showcasing the flagship SUV's interior, revealing a host of exciting details.

As shared by RushLane, the SUV's dashboard has undergone a significant revamp, featuring a new four-spoke steering wheel with an integrated display, an all-digital instrument cluster, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and a refreshing new color theme. Moving to the center console, it can be seen featuring full-touch capacitive buttons, along with two knobs for the HVAC controls, resembling the design seen in a recently leaked patent. Additionally, there is a new Land Rover-inspired gear knob completed with a drive-mode selector rotary dial in front.

View Full Image Tata Safari facelift interior (RushLane)

Regarding features, the new Safari facelift is expected to come fully loaded with advanced amenities, including automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror), a 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS tech (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and multi-color ambient lighting. It will also retain popular features from the outgoing version, such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, keyless entry, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a start/stop button.

Not only will the cabin receive significant updates, but the exterior of the updated Safari will also undergo revisions, featuring a tweaked front grille, an LED light bar, new front and rear bumpers, sleeker LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and a connected tail lamp design.

Under the hood, the upcoming Safari facelift is expected to be powered by the same reliable 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. This engine has been updated to comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. Moreover, there are indications that Tata Motors might introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.