Tata Safari Gold edition SUV launched. Price, features, other details

Commenting on the introduction of the Safari #Gold, Vivek Srivatsa, Head - Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In less than five months after its launch, our premium flagship SUV, the new Safari reached the milestone of its 10,000th rollout and today is among the highest selling SUVs in its segment. The Safari has received immense love from our customers and keeping in mind the response, we are delighted to announce the introduction of the prestigious Safari #Gold Edition from Tata Motors. Staying true to its DNA and in line with our New Forever philosophy, Safari #Gold is a vision of luxury and opulence. With a rich mix of exquisite design elements added on the exteriors and interiors, this special version is equipped with top of the line features, heightening the sense of comfort and indulgence for an effortless driving experience. To debut this new offering what better platform than the IPL itself. The vehicle will be on display in stadiums across the second leg of season. We are excited to showcase this product in Dubai and are confident that it will command a lot of buyers’ attention during this festive season."