Tata Safari, Harrier, Altroz and others get discount this July up to ₹50,000
Tata Safari, Harrier, Altroz and others get discount this July up to ₹50,000

 2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST Livemint

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ?50,000 on select models in July, including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. However, the Nexon and Punch SUVs are not included in the discount offer.

Tata Safari (For representation purposes only) (Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is currently providing substantial discounts on its car lineup for the month of July. Customers can avail benefits worth up to 50,000, depending on the specific model they choose to purchase. This discount scheme applies to popular Tata models such as the Tiago and Altroz hatchbacks, Tigor sedan, and the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

 However, it is important to note that Tata has excluded some of its best-selling models, namely the Nexon and Punch SUVs, from this discount offer. Let's take a closer look at the potential savings one can enjoy when buying a new Tata car.

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is currently giving a discount of up to 45,000 on its smallest car in India, the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago is a safe hatchback available in three different versions: petrol, CNG, and electric. However, the discount is only applicable to the petrol and CNG versions. Unfortunately, the electric version, which was introduced last year, is not included in the discount offer. For the petrol version, Tata Motors is providing a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000. Additionally, the CNG version receives an extra cash discount of 10,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors is giving discounts on the Tigor sedan, specifically on the petrol and CNG versions. The biggest discount is offered on the Tigor CNG model, which amounts to 50,000. This includes benefits such as a cash discount of 35,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000. The petrol version of the smaller sedan receives similar discounts to the petrol-only Tiago car.

Tata Altroz

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to 28,000 on the Altroz premium hatchback in July. The discount amount varies depending on the variant chosen. The Altroz hatchback is available in India with petrol, diesel, and CNG options. However, the discount is only applicable to the petrol and diesel versions, not the CNG variant. The base petrol variants of the Altroz receive a total discount of 23,000, while the other variants, including the diesel version, are eligible for benefits worth 28,000.

Tata Harrier/Safari 

Tata Motors is providing comparable discounts on two of its top SUVs, the Harrier and Safari. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to 35,000 on both models. However, the recently launched Red Dark Edition by Tata Motors is not included in this offer.

17 Jul 2023
