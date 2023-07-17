Tata Safari, Harrier, Altroz and others get discount this July up to ₹50,0002 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ?50,000 on select models in July, including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. However, the Nexon and Punch SUVs are not included in the discount offer.
Tata Motors is currently providing substantial discounts on its car lineup for the month of July. Customers can avail benefits worth up to ₹50,000, depending on the specific model they choose to purchase. This discount scheme applies to popular Tata models such as the Tiago and Altroz hatchbacks, Tigor sedan, and the Harrier and Safari SUVs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×