Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is currently giving a discount of up to ₹45,000 on its smallest car in India, the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago is a safe hatchback available in three different versions: petrol, CNG, and electric. However, the discount is only applicable to the petrol and CNG versions. Unfortunately, the electric version, which was introduced last year, is not included in the discount offer. For the petrol version, Tata Motors is providing a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,000. Additionally, the CNG version receives an extra cash discount of ₹10,000.