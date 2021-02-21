Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectation, variants, other details

Tata Safari will be launched in the Indian market on Monday. The company will finally unveil the pricing of the new SUV. The 2021 Tata Safari was unveiled last month and Tata Motors began accepting bookings for the car from the first week of February at a price of ₹30,000.

The launch event for the Tata Safari will be conducted virtually on the company's YouTube channel. The launch event will begin at 11 am, according to the media invite.

The launch event will be followed by the price reveal of the new SUV. The company has remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the new car. However, it is expected to start at a price of around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Safari will be going against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 500 and even the Jeep Compass to a certain extent.

The car will be offered in six different trims and a total of nine variants. The car will be sold in three colours.

The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation.

The Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards.

The XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels.

In terms of interiors, there are multiple seating configurations available with the new Safari. The company is offering a six-seater version with captain seats whereas the bench seat version can accommodate seven passengers.

The new Safari is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that can churn out 170 PS of power. The engine is either mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

