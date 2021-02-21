Tata Safari launch tomorrow: Price expectation, variants, other details

The launch event will be followed by the price reveal of the new SUV. The company has remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the new car. However, it is expected to start at a price of around ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tata Safari will be going against the likes of MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 500 and even the Jeep Compass to a certain extent.