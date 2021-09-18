Tata Safari Gold edition was launched yesterday. The new Gold edition introduces new colour combinations for the SUV. The Gold edition has been launched ahead of the IPL season. The cars will make their first public appearance at the Vivo IPL 2021 in Dubai.

The new special edition Safari SUV is available in two colours: White Gold and Black Gold. As the name suggests, the White colour and the Black colour have been glamorised by accents of Gold. The interiors of the SUV are also built to match the exterior colour.

The prices of the new special edition SUV starts at ₹21.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The White Gold: Tata Motors claims that this colour is derived from the premium Frost White colour. The SUV gets a black roof to provide dual-tone paint theme. It gets a Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents.

View Full Image White Gold rear profile

View Full Image The Safari White Gold front profile

View Full Image Interiors of White Gold Tata Safari

The Black Gold: Tata Motors claims that this colour variant of the SUV gets Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors. The interiors of the Black Gold come with Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.

View Full Image Tata Safari Black Gold rear profile

View Full Image Tata Safari Black Gold side profile

View Full Image Tata Safari Black Gold interior

Features

The interiors have been further enhanced with premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted – genuine leather seats, offering ventilation on both the 1st & 2nd rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi, making it the most impressive version of the Safari yet.

