Home >Auto News >Tata Safari SUV Gold edition: View pics of interior, exterior, colour variants

Tata Safari SUV Gold edition: View pics of interior, exterior, colour variants

The Tata Safari SUV comes in Black Gold (pictured above) and White Gold. 
1 min read . 07:36 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The new special edition Tata Safari SUV is available in two colours: White Gold and Black Gold

Tata Safari Gold edition was launched yesterday. The new Gold edition introduces new colour combinations for the SUV. The Gold edition has been launched ahead of the IPL season. The cars will make their first public appearance at the Vivo IPL 2021 in Dubai.

The new special edition Safari SUV is available in two colours: White Gold and Black Gold. As the name suggests, the White colour and the Black colour have been glamorised by accents of Gold. The interiors of the SUV are also built to match the exterior colour.  

The prices of the new special edition SUV starts at 21.89 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The White Gold: Tata Motors claims that this colour is derived from the premium Frost White colour. The SUV gets a black roof to provide dual-tone paint theme.  It gets a Mont Blanc Marble finish mid pad with subtle golden accents.

View Full Image
White Gold rear profile
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The Safari White Gold front profile
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Interiors of White Gold Tata Safari
Click on the image to enlarge

The Black Gold: Tata Motors claims that this colour variant of the SUV gets Coffee Bean inspired Black exteriors. The interiors of the Black Gold come with Dark Marble finish mid pad and golden flourishes throughout the cabin.

View Full Image
Tata Safari Black Gold rear profile
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tata Safari Black Gold side profile
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Tata Safari Black Gold interior
Click on the image to enlarge

Features

The interiors have been further enhanced with premium features like Oyster White Diamond Quilted – genuine leather seats, offering ventilation on both the 1st & 2nd rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi, making it the most impressive version of the Safari yet.

